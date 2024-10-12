Telangana appoints one-man commission to study SC sub-classification

HYDERABAD: The state government has appointed a one-man commission, to be headed by retired judge of Telangana High Court Justice Shameem Akhtar, to conduct a detailed study on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes for providing reservations.

The Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The commission will complete its inquiry and submit its report to the government within 60 days from the date of assumption of charge.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, recently suggested that the government appoint a one-man Commission of Inquiry under Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act-60 of 1952) to look into all aspects of SC sub-categorisation.

The terms of reference for the commission include undertaking of a rational sub-classification and grouping together of the homogeneous sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes in the state, by adopting a scientific methodology and by considering the available contemporaneous data and census.

To conduct empirical studies to identify inter-se backwardness within various sub-groups of SCs in the state, by focusing on inadequacy of representation in the services of the state and admissions into educational institutions.

The commission will also examine various facets of the social, economic, political and educational backwardness among various sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes and identify the manner of effective implementation of sub-classification of Scheduled Castes in the state, in accordance with the judgment of Supreme Court.

The government directed the Commission to submit a report with specific recommendations on these aspects and on all other measures required to be undertaken to ensure that the benefits of reservation policies are equitably distributed among the various sub-groups of Scheduled Castes.