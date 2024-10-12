Telangana Governor performs Ayudha Puja at Raj Bhavan

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

As part of Dasara celebrations, the Governor performed the Ayudha Puja to the weapons of the security personnel and Vahana Puja to all the vehicles of the Raj Bhavan.

Senior officers and other members of the staff joined the Governor in performing the special puja organised at the temple in the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Governor conveyed his wishes to all the officers and the staff members.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Burra Venkatesham and other senior officials and staff members were present on the occasion.

CM extends Dasara greetings

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Dasara. The CM said that Dasara has a special place in Telangana’s culture. The festival is being celebrated as ‘Vijayadashami’, a symbol of victory, across the country, he said in a message on Friday.

The chief minister reminded that it is special for Telangana region to perform Shami puja (Jammi puja) and exchange ‘jammi’ leaves as gold in the ‘Alai Balai’ on the Dasara. The CM said he prayed to Goddess Durga for success and prosperity of Telangana and its people.