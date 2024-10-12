Telangana govt seeks Rs 4,944 crore World Bank aid to strengthen health sector

HYDERABAD: With an aim to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and address identified critical public health challenges, the health department has come up with a proposal of Rs 4,944 crore to be submitted to the World Bank for financing.

The cost estimate includes 14 components - trauma care centres, dialysis centres; vascular access centers; simulation and skill labs for emergency care; integrated quality control labs; enhancing diagnostic services; Organ retrieval and storage centres including burn centre and skin, cornea bank; improvement in specialized MCH services including Arogya Mahila programme, cochlear implant centres; drug de-addiction centres; TIMS and super specialty hospital equipment; Osmania Hospital (New) equipment; Health card and PMU and cancer care.

“The proposed components focus on providing enhanced medical services in certain specialised fields, capacity building of human resources, strengthening of health care infrastructure and the expansion of key programmes aimed at improving public health outcomes,” the department said.

Diagnostic services have been given the highest estimate of Rs 1,044 crore, followed by Rs 921 crore for trauma care centres and Rs 750 crore for TIMS and super specialty hospital equipment.

Trauma care centres are proposed to be set up at 35 100-bed Government General Hospitals (GGH) and NIMS.

New acute kidney infection treatment (dialysis) centres are proposed at 108 facilities with an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.

The 35 GGHs will also have vascular access centres at a cost of Rs 49 crore and 30-bed drug de-addiction centres at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The proposed plan also includes one simulation laboratory for emergency care training in each teaching hospital, which is estimated to cost Rs 245 crore at the rate of Rs 7 crore each.