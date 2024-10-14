Andhra Pradesh tops in country with highest number of borrowers

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country with the highest number of borrowers, according to the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey - 2022-23 (National Sample Survey 79th round) released by the Union Ministry of Statistics.

According to the survey, on average, 60,092 people out of one lakh took loans in 2022-23. Telangana stood second with 42,407 people taking loans, and Tamil Nadu, at 35,703, had the third highest number of individuals taking loans from banks and other financial institutions.

The survey revealed that males in Telangana are more indebted than females. The case is similar for Andhra Pradesh, with rural areas being an exception. While an average of 60,144 men took loans in Andhra Pradesh, 60,043 women have debts.

A person is considered indebted if he or she has taken a cash loan of Rs 500 or above from banks or other financial institutions and that loan remained outstanding as of the date of the survey. According to the report, 98% of the people aged 18 and above in Andhra Pradesh have bank accounts. In Telangana, the number stood at 97.5%.