Case against man, wife for cheating businesswoman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Another case has been registered against the directors of GSR Infra Group Pvt Ltd for allegedly duping victims under the pretext of selling flats.

The accused, identified as firm director G Padma and her husband, Managing Director (MD) Guntapalli Srinivasa Rao, have been accused of cheating a 29-year-old businesswoman out of Rs 25 lakh by falsely promising to sell her a 2BHK flat.

According to the complaint, the couple accepted payment for the flat’s registration but absconded without completing the registration in her name. “They offered to sell a studio flat under the name ‘GSR Srinivasa Temple Town (in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district)’,” the complainant said, adding that it was a 650 sq ft flat located on the fifth floor.

The couple had purportedly offered to sell the flat for Rs 3,846 per square foot, including all amenities and the undivided share of land. After the complainant paid Rs 25 lakh, an agreement to sell was executed in 2021. According to the document, the project was to be completed within two years, with a six-month grace period. In case of failure, the vendor was to compensate the vendee.

However, the directors allegedly neither completed the sale nor initiated the project. Noting that other customers were similarly misled, the complainant filed a case against the duo at the Jubilee Hills police station. The case has since been transferred to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) for further investigation.

Previously, the Cyberabad police too had registered a similar case against the same firm.

‘Project had not even started’

