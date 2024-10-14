GHMC’S Rs 144 crore dues pushes EESL into crisis

HYDERABAD: The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, is facing a severe financial crisis due to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) defaulting on payments amounting to Rs 144.48 crore.

“Despite the financial challenges posed by GHMC’s delayed payments, EESL remains committed to serving Hyderabad. However, for the long-term sustainability of the project, the GHMC must fulfil its contractual obligations. We urge the GHMC to release the pending dues promptly to help us improve the city’s lighting infrastructure and meet the growing demands,” said Ramesh T, EESL state head.

The withheld payments, including those for streetlight maintenance, energy savings and penalties, have hampered EESL’s financial stability, officials said, adding that the delays have affected the project’s viability and threatened the company’s capacity to sustain operations in Hyderabad.

Sources said that though EESL’s contract runs until April 2025, the GHMC has issued a tender for the procurement of 15,000 new streetlights, costing Rs 3 crore, without clearing EESL’s dues. This move is not due to any performance issues, as EESL has been consistently maintaining the city’s streetlights and resolving complaints. Instead, the delay is attributed to GHMC’s failure to reconcile and settle the pending payments, they added.