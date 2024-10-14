Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation beautifies city with murals of sporting heroes

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun implementing a beautification project aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of flyovers and underpasses in the city.

Murals are being painted on the retaining walls of public structures on main roads, including flyovers in LB Nagar and Himayathnagar, as well as the underpasses at Kamineni in Hayathnagar.

The artwork features a blend of Olympic athletes who recently brought glory to India at the recent Paris Olympic Games, such as Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat. The murals also include images of birds, insects and other creatures, offering a diverse artistic experience to commuters.

Local artists, appointed by GHMC, are responsible for painting the murals. They say that they are finding it tough to complete their task quickly as these roads have heavy traffic flow. The artists also say that despite these difficulties, they aim to continue with their task to enhance the visual environment for those travelling through these areas.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata is encouraging the artists saying that such projects not only beautify public infrastructure but also provide a livelihood for local talent. To ensure the longevity of the murals, the walls are being coated with anti-carbonation paint, protecting them from pollution and moisture.

Officials said that the plan is to extend the beautification project to other flyovers and underpasses across the city in the near future.

