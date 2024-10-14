Idol vandalised at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Secunderabad here on Monday after an idol was found damaged at a temple and a large number of people gathered near the premises of the place of worship demanding stern action against the perpetrators.

The idol at the Muthyalamma temple was allegedly vandalised and one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, a senior police official told PTI adding further investigation was on.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visited the Mutyalamma temple and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"I demand a thorough inquiry into it and punish those who damaged the idol. It is the state government's responsibility to provide security to Hindu temples," Kishan Reddy demanded.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near the temple.