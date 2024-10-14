Mayor booked for allowing music beyond permitted hours in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have registered a case against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and others for allegedly permitting loud music beyond the allowed hours during a Bathukamma event on Thursday. The event took place at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills, where organisers reportedly played music well past the permitted time.

The police have registered a case under Sections 223, 280 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for disobeying orders issued by public servants, creating a noxious atmosphere harmful to health and causing public nuisance.

A video of the event, widely circulated on social media, shows the mayor standing on a dais, holding a sword, and urging women to wield swords as well. The video drew significant backlash online.

In response to the criticism, the mayor took to X (formerly Twitter) and addressed the incident, stating, “There was an issue concerning women in the area. I assured the women that no one could take advantage of them and that I had been addressing their concerns. I believe there is nothing wrong in standing by them when they need me.”