Patnam’s appointment as chief whip unconstitutional: MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao objected to the appointment of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy as chief whip in the State Legislative Council stating that it was against the provisions of the Constitution.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he tried to expose the discrepancy in official records about the designation of Patnam Mahender Reddy.

“Despite an official bulletin on March 15 confirming the appointment, the government orders for key events on August 15 (Independence Day) and September 17 (Public Governance Day) referred to Mahender Reddy only as an MLC,” Harish Rao pointed out.

“According to the Gazette Notification (No 160-I) issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on March 15, 2024, Mahender Reddy was officially appointed as chief whip. However, the government order (GO Rt No: 1075) issued on August 13 for Independence Day celebrations recognised Mahender Reddy as an MLC, ignoring his role as chief whip. The same oversight occurred in the order (GO Rt No: 1213) issued on September 11 for Public Governance Day,” he said.

Harish Rao pointed out that on both August 15 and September 17, Mahender Reddy raised the national flag in his capacity as an MLC, despite the notification appointing him as chief whip months earlier. He wanted to know why Mahender Reddy’s position as chief whip wasn’t acknowledged in the official orders for these events.