Telangana: 22-year-old driver held for murder

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old driver was apprehended by the Falaknuma police for allegedly killing a man over a quarrel.

The accused, identified as Mohd Siddiq, allegedly stabbed the victim, Mohd Sajid, with a knife to kill him after the duo were caught in a petty quarrel. According to the police, Siddiq used to live in the same neighbourhood as the victim and started talking to his wife. Following this, the victim shifted houses, however, Siddiq followed the couple around.

Although initially the matter was settled in the presence of family members, the victim got into a fight with his wife about Siddiq a few days ago. She then left his house to stay with her brother, the police said.

Meanwhile, Siddiq tried getting in touch with the woman and got into a quarrel with the victim. While the duo were caught in a heated argument, Siddiq suddenly took out a knife from his waist and stabbed Sajid, the police said.

The Falaknuma police apprehended the accused on Saturday and produced him before the court.