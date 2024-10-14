Telangana: Customers outraged after finding centipede in idli

JAGTIAL: A centipede was allegedly discovered in an idli served to customers purchased from Ganesh Bhavan Udipi Hotel on Sunday. After having breakfast at the eatery, a couple ordered a plate of idli for their child. Upon opening the package at their residence, they discovered the centipede in the food, sources said.

Outraged, the couple returned to the eatery with the idli and confronted the management. They also accused the staff of misbehaving during the argument. In response, the hotel management attempted to dispose of the remaining idlis in a garbage tractor, but the couple intervened and reported the matter to the municipal authorities, the sources added.

The municipal officials arrived at the hotel, cleared out the remaining customers, imposed a fine and temporarily sealed the establishment. A brief period of chaos ensued at the hotel premises following the incident. Several customers, who had come for breakfast, later filed a complaint with Jagtial police against the hotel management, alleging poor attitude and misconduct.

This incident comes in the wake of inspections conducted by the Food Safety Wing’s special task force team in various hotels in Karimnagar on Friday and Saturday. The inspections, which included Maitri Hotel and Mitai Wala Sweet House, revealed that some establishments were not maintaining proper hygiene, were using synthetic food colours and lacked Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences. Additionally, some hotel staff were found to be working without valid food-handling medical fitness certificates.