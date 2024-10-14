Telangana: Eatala, Ponnam take a dig at each other at Alai Balai

HYDERABAD: Cutting across the party lines, several political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as well as governors of a few states attended Alai Balai, the annual cultural event organised to promote amity among people by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, here on Sunday.

But BJP MP Eatala Rajender and Congress leader and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar preferred to turn into a political platform to take a dig at each other over the kind of language being used in the contemporary mainstream politics.

While Rajender, in his speech, said that it is high time to change the language being used in the political discourse as the people have started denouncing it, Prabhakar retorted, stating that the practice of bringing religion into politics also falls under the same category that the former mentioned. He also suggested that those bringing religion into politics should be restrained.

CM lauds Dattatreya

Commending Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for launching the programme 19 years ago, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he is making efforts to revive the culture and traditions, which he said were on the verge of extinction.