Telangana govt to develop unified Geographic Information System in 20 towns, cities

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to develop a unified Geographic Information System (GIS) hub for citizen-centric services in 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana.
This initiative aims to assist the MAUD department in tracking information, complying with enforcement and identification of illegal construction in all ULBs and UDAs in the state.
Schemed to be established at the office of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the GIS hub will closely monitor urban planning-related activities. The ULBs include Armoor, Badepally, Bhainsa, Bodhan, Gadwal, Jangaon, Kagaznagar, Kodad, Korutla, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Mandamarry, Medak, Metpally, Palvoncha, Sircilla, Tandur, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Zaheeerabad.
Sources said that the creation of a GIS hub at the state level aims to substantially augment prospects of urban planning within the state. It would facilitate the availability of urban data on a shared platform, amalgamated with the GIS-based maps which would enable various departments within the MAUD department to employ these maps and data in their decision-making processes. Thereby fostering a more scientific approach to urban planning and infrastructure development.
Drone survey for database
It is important to note that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 sub-scheme, the government in July 2024 accorded administrative sanction to form the GIS-based master plan for 20 towns with a population between 50,000 and 99,999.
Acting on the plan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) agreed with the Survey of India (SoI) in December 2023 to carry out the drone survey to create the GIS database as per the AMRUT design.
Multi-faceted development
The sources said that urban areas in the state have been witnessing multi-faceted development, characterised by the integration of policies.
With substantial infrastructure, the development of urban growth is seen alongside the preparation of the GIS-based master plan. It leverages technology for optimum delivery of services with an emphasis on citizen-centric governance and the burgeoning of infrastructure development in ULBs.
“Nonetheless, the emergence of novel urban concepts and evolution of planning requirements necessitate an expansion in the scope of the GIS-based maps to incorporate additional urban details,” they added.