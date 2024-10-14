Telangana govt to develop unified Geographic Information System in 20 towns, cities

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to develop a unified Geographic Information System (GIS) hub for citizen-centric services in 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana.

This initiative aims to assist the MAUD department in tracking information, complying with enforcement and identification of illegal construction in all ULBs and UDAs in the state.

Schemed to be established at the office of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the GIS hub will closely monitor urban planning-related activities. The ULBs include Armoor, Badepally, Bhainsa, Bodhan, Gadwal, Jangaon, Kagaznagar, Kodad, Korutla, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Mandamarry, Medak, Metpally, Palvoncha, Sircilla, Tandur, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Zaheeerabad.

Sources said that the creation of a GIS hub at the state level aims to substantially augment prospects of urban planning within the state. It would facilitate the availability of urban data on a shared platform, amalgamated with the GIS-based maps which would enable various departments within the MAUD department to employ these maps and data in their decision-making processes. Thereby fostering a more scientific approach to urban planning and infrastructure development.