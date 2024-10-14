Telangana minister’s snack bait to win over bureaucrats

HYDERABAD: A minister in the A Revanth Reddy government reportedly ordered a huge quantity of traditional Telangana snacks (appalu). You know for what purpose! To be distributed among civil servants. A gesture that took those in the power corridors by surprise. The minister personally ensured that the mouth-watering snacks were delivered to the IAS officers. This obviously raised the question: Is it just “out of courtesy” or is there more than that meets the eye? According to the grapewine, this assumes significance as the IAS officers are not pliant to their political bosses.

Corporation chief’s dilemma

The chairman of a corporations finds himself on the horns of a dilemma. He finds it hard to deal with the director of the corporation as the official is said to be too self-willed as well as corrupt. The chairman is said to have approached the secretary of the department concerned and narrated his problem. The senior bureaucrat reportedly promised to allot any IAS officer to the corporation if he is willing to work with the neta. This only has left him high and dry as no IAS officer will be ready to move to a low-profile corporation.