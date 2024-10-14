Telangana: Policeman suspended in ganja case attempts suicide

KHAMMAM: A police constable Bhukya Sagar, who attempted suicide, died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad on Sunday. Sagar, who was working at Burgampahad police station and was suspended recently in a ganja case, in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Alleging that the police officials falsely implicating him in the case, the constable attempted suicide on Saturday in Burgampahad by consuming pesticide. He was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, where he breathed his last.

Before taking the extreme step, he released a video to his family members, in which he mentioned the names of some of the police officers and political leaders. He blamed the officials and political leaders for ganja transportation in the district. He alleged in the video that he was made the scapegoat in the case, as his mobile number was used to contact the ganja peddlers and finally the officials registered the ganja case against him.

He alleged in the video that SIs Santosh and Rajkumar was responsible for the ganja business. He said in the video that he was unable to bear the humiliation and ending his life. The ganja which was seized recently found missing from the police station and the officials suspended the constable for the same. The constable said that if the seized property was went missing from the police the sub-inspector concerned should be made responsible.

