Telangana: Revanth launches development works in native village

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental works worth over Rs 20 crore in his native village Kondareddypalli in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

These included underground sewage network and roads, which are estimated cost Rs 18 crore.

Revanth and his family members were accorded a grand welcome by the local residents when they arrived in Kondareddypalli, his first visit since taking over the chief minister, for Dasara celebrations.

During his visit, the CM performed a special puja and also interacted with the local residents, including the village elders.

After a day of celebrations, the chief minister returned to Hyderabad on Sunday.