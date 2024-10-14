Telangana: Singapore company sends legal notice to Krishank

HYDERABAD: Singapore-based consultancy firm Meinhardt Singapore Pte. Ltd., has issued a legal notice to BRS social media convenor Manne Krishank, accusing him of making baseless allegations regarding the consultancy services offered by the company for preparing aggregate master plan of the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).

The notice claimed that Krishank’s statements have damaged the company’s reputation and were made with malicious intent, the statement of Krishank are defamatory having sole personal grudge against the company.

Meinhardt demanded that Krishank withdraw his statements, delete defamatory posts from social media within 24 hours, and issue a public apology. The company warned that failure to comply would result in civil and criminal legal actions.

No question of deleting tweets, says BRS leader

In response, the BRS leader posted on X platform: ‘’There’s no question of deleting the tweets posted either on Meinhardt or Musi contract given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. I have discussed with 0ur Working President KT Rama Rao. BRS Legal Cell will reply to the legal notices given by the Singapore company.’

‘’Isnt it true that Pakistan issued Meinhardt a red warrant in Rs 3,000 crore money laundering ? Isn’t it true Airport Authority of India debarred Meinhardt? BRS sticks to its questions & will not fear legal notices or police cases by CM Revanth or Musi contractor Singapore company,’’ he added.