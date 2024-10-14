Telangana's Jangaon at fifth place in oil palm cultivation

JANGAON: Farmers in Jangaon district are rising in competitive oil palm farming. With the support of officials, the district has risen from fifth place in the state for palm oil cultivation.

According to horticulture officials, the demand for palm oil farming continues to grow each agricultural season. With the Union government introducing substantial subsidies for palm oil cultivation and after 37 months of cultivation, the yield can reach approximately 70 metric tonnes. Statistics from the state government reveal that over the past four years, farmers from Jangaon district have shown strong interest in palm oil cultivation. Recently, the Centre increased import taxes from 5.5 to 27.5&, benefiting farmers significantly.

With the new import tax, farmers are earning between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700 per tonne. Additionally, the government has also promoted palm oil farming, and the agriculture minister’s recent letter to the Centre resulted in this price hike, officials.

Data obtained by TNIE from the Horticulture department reveals that from 2021 to 2024. In Bachannapet Mandal, 250 farmers cultivated oil palm across 816.74 acres; in Jangaon, 203 farmers worked on 657.82 acres, in Narmetta mandal, 99 farmers cultivated in 307.04 acres and so on.

In total, 1,954 farmers cultivated oil palm across 6,655.72 acres. At the current yield of 70 tonnes of oil palm, farmers could benefit by Rs 9.83 lakh. Currently, 34 months into the oil palm cultivation cycle, farmers are eagerly waiting for the fruits of their labour.

Data from horticulture dept