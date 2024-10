HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana ranked second in borrowings in the country. On average, 42,407 persons out of one lakh have taken loans from various institutions in the state.

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has occupied the first position with 60,092 persons per one lakh taking loans. Tamil Nadu is in the third place with 35,703 individuals per one lakh borrowing money from banks and other financial institutions.

According to the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey - 2022-23 (National Sample Survey 79th round) released by the Ministry of Statistics, males in Telangana are more indebted than females. The number of male borrowers in the state is 54,538 compared to 30,287 females. In Telangana, 97.5 persons, aged 18 years and above, have bank accounts, according to the survey.

A person is considered indebted if he or she has taken a cash loan of Rs 500 or above from banks or other financial institutions and that loan remained outstanding as of the date of survey. The survey also reveals other interesting facts. According to it, Telangana has more persons aged 21 and above who have graduated in science and technology than the national average.

Telangana has 62.3 per cent graduates in science and technology stream, while AP has 58.5 per cent.

TG top for grads in science & technology

Of these graduates in science and technology in the state, 61.6 per cent are males and 63.6 per cent are females, which is higher than that of all other states in the country.