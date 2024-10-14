Two die, 40 fall sick after drinking water from well in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Two people died while 40 others fell seriously ill after purportedly drinking contaminated water in Sanjeevraopet village of Narayankhed Assembly constituency. However, officials have contested this claim by the residents and asserted that the water was not contaminated. They have also maintained that the deaths were unrelated and not caused by drinking contaminated water.

Officials said the drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha was halted on Thursday. Villagers said this had forced the residents to rely on water from an open well for drinking purposes.

Most affected persons were shifted to Narayankhed government hospital while a few were admitted to private hospitals. M Mahesh (23) and B Saiamma (86) died while undergoing treatment.

Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeeva Reddy and officials visited the village.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that the vomiting and diarrhoea began after drinking water from the well, but Mission Bhagiratha officials disputed this.

Mission Bhagiratha Superintending Engineer Raghuveer explained that the village had been receiving water through the pipeline to two tanks. But, the water supply to some areas was interrupted on October 10 (Thursday) due to a buffer pump repair.

The issue was resolved within two days, and the supply was restored, he insisted.