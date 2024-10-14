We don’t need lessons from Opposition on Musi project: Congress MP Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Opposition BRS for criticising the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday said that the state government is aware of the fact that river rejuvenation is “not possible without complete cleansing, and finding alternatives for the displaced”.

He also said that the Congress government doesn’t need any lessons from the Opposition. Addressing the media, along with BC Finance Corporation chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud and Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-op. Development Corporation Ltd chairman N Preetham, at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should be called as a leader of the silent revolution just like Tamil Nadu leaders late M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

“We don’t have to learn lessons from Opposition parties concerning Musi rejuvenation. We do know that Musi development is not possible without cleansing and finding suitable alternatives. First, the BRS should answer as to what they have done with Rs 7 lakh crore loans," he said. Stating that the chief minister took a revolutionary decision by constructing world-class infrastructure for schools with an outlay of Rs 150 crores each, Ravi sought to know what was the use of the new Secretariat complex, and Pragathi Bhavan, which were built with hundreds of crores.