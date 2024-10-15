Five IAS officers move CAT over cadre allocation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Five IAS officers — Vakati Karuna, Amrapali Kata, Srijana Gummala, A Vani Prasad and Ronald Rose — have approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad, challenging the recent orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), rejecting their requests for cadre transfers.

These officers had sought to remain in their current states rather than return to the states to which they were originally allocated following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The CAT bench, comprising Dr Lata Baswaraj Patne (judicial member) and Shalini Misra (administrative member), will hear their applications. The officers have made the DoPT and chief secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respondents in the case.

The officers were initially allocated to their respective states in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Vakati Karuna, Amrapali Kata, A Vani Prasad and Ronald Rose were allocated to the AP cadre but have been working in Telangana.