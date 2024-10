HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana will act as a “brand ambassador” of the company, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn to consider investing in more industries in the state, in particular in electric and lithium ion battery sectors.

The chief minister visited the Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) factory at Kongara Kalan on Monday to assess the progress of work on the upcoming facility.

During his visit, he promised the company full support of the state government for ensuring timely completion of the project. The chief minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to facilitating the company’s ongoing as well as future operations in Telangana.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology CEO and chairman Sydney Lu joined the meeting via videoconference and discussed the current status of the project. Certain operational issues were brought to the notice of the chief minister who instructed, on the spot, the officials concerned to resolve them expeditiously.

The chief minister assured the company that the government will provide all infrastructure facilities required and there was no room for doubt about this. He also reassured Foxconn that the government will extend all support.

The chief minister stated that his government was committed to fostering a business-friendly environment and attracting large-scale investments in high-growth sectors.

Sources said that the chief minister also asked the Foxconn representatives to invest in the proposed Fourth City. The sources quoted Revanth as saying that his government would ensure that roads and Metro to the Fourth City will also connect the FIT. They said that the chief minister also assured the company that he will speak to the Centre, if necessary, regarding any clearances needed.