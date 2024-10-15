Telangana government Rs 1,377 crore sanctioned for rural roads

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,377.66 crore for the construction of roads in rural areas, with Mahabubabad district getting the highest amount of Rs 35 crore.
The government will execute 641 road construction projects in 92 constituencies with these funds.
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for sanctioning roads for rural areas. She said that if necessary, the government was ready to release more funds to construct rural roads.
Meanwhile, the state government is likely to sanction another Rs 400 crore under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) Grant within two to three days.
Centre sanctions Rs 516 cr for Nalgonda bypass
Meanwhile, the Centre has sanctioned `516 crore for the construction of a 14-km, four-lane bypass at Nalgonda town between the Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar section of NH 565.
Announcing this on X platform on Monday, Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the National Highway (NH) 565 is a vital national highway linking Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, beginning at its junction with NH 565 at Nakrekal and passing through towns such as Nalgonda, Macherla, Erragondapalam and Kanigiri.
“The existing section through Nalgonda town experiences heavy mixed traffic, leading to congestion and long queues. This project will not only alleviate traffic in Nalgonda but also enhance road safety while improving connectivity between Nakrekal and Nagarjunasagar.”