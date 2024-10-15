Telangana government Rs 1,377 crore sanctioned for rural roads

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,377.66 crore for the construction of roads in rural areas, with Mahabubabad district getting the highest amount of Rs 35 crore.

The government will execute 641 road construction projects in 92 constituencies with these funds.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for sanctioning roads for rural areas. She said that if necessary, the government was ready to release more funds to construct rural roads.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to sanction another Rs 400 crore under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) Grant within two to three days.