Telangana government to set up palliative care centres in 33 districts

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the Sparsh Hospice Centre for Palliative Care Hospital in commemoration of World Hospice & Palliative Care Day in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government was working to expand the palliative care centres in all the 33 districts.

He stressed the importance of palliative care for terminally ill patients and how its centres provide them a comforting space.

He also appreciated the work done by Sparsh in providing palliative care and directed the Arogyasri HealthCare Trust to extend its services to the centre.

The minister called on the NGOs to come forward to set up palliative care centres and assured them of assistance and cooperation from the government.