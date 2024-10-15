Telangana minister Seethakka expresses anger over unhygienic food processing units

HYDERABAD: Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka has found lapses in Telangana Foods Corporation-run food processing units that supply Balamrutham, a preparation of wheat, chana dal, milk powder, oil and sugar, to Anganwadi centres.

The minister on Monday made a surprise visit to these food processing units located at Nacharam Industrial Area to check the quality of Balamrutham being prepared as well as cleanliness in those units.

During her visit, she expressed her displeasure over the unhygienic conditions of the units. She asked the officials to ensure that workers wear gloves. She also instructed the officials to submit lab reports on quality of food.

Meanwhile, she also expressed her ire over delay in carrying out repairs at a snacks making unit, which has been non-functional for over a month. She instructed the officials concerned to carry out the repairs at the earliest.

She also visited an under-construction unit and asked the officials to expedite the works. She asked officials to explain why the work was not completed in the last 10 years.

The minister, meanwhile, instructed the officials to submit a detailed report, including budgetary requirements and problems being faced by the units.