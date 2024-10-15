Telangana: Second-rung Congress leaders likely to raise their voice at review meetings

HYDERABAD: As TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud is gearing up for a series of review meetings with the party’s affiliated wings and District Congress Committees (DCCs), the party’s second-rung leaders are preparing to pour out their grievances. These leaders are said to be extremely unhappy with the party delaying the appointments to nominated posts.
These leaders want to raise these issues during the meetings as AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, and AICC secretaries PC Vishnunadh and P Viswanathan will be attending the reviews at the Gandhi Bhavan.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the TPCC president will be holding meetings with Medak, Adilabad, and Hyderabad DCCs, and frontal organisations. The party has already completed the DCC meetings of Warangal and Nalgonda.
The leaders expected the announcement of nominated posts on the occasion of Dasara.
Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a senior Congress leader said: “There are three different categories of leaders in the party. Some have got good posts and others who are placed well in the power circles. But those in the third category have nothing despite serving the party during tough times.”
He opined that many leaders will raise their concerns in the party forums. Incidentally, Hyderabad district leader Feroz Khan faced aggression from an AIMIM MLA over a civic issue. He is likely to bring up the issue in the party’s internal forums, seeking involvement of the Congress.
Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka is scheduled to attend a ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.