Telangana: Second-rung Congress leaders likely to raise their voice at review meetings

HYDERABAD: As TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud is gearing up for a series of review meetings with the party’s affiliated wings and District Congress Committees (DCCs), the party’s second-rung leaders are preparing to pour out their grievances. These leaders are said to be extremely unhappy with the party delaying the appointments to nominated posts.

These leaders want to raise these issues during the meetings as AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, and AICC secretaries PC Vishnunadh and P Viswanathan will be attending the reviews at the Gandhi Bhavan.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the TPCC president will be holding meetings with Medak, Adilabad, and Hyderabad DCCs, and frontal organisations. The party has already completed the DCC meetings of Warangal and Nalgonda.