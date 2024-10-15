Telangana to conduct caste survey under supervision of BC Commission

HYDERABAD: The BC Commission will conduct public hearings in the 10 erstwhile districts from October 24.

The BC Commission meeting held here on Monday discussed the further course of action in accordance with the orders issued by the state government on October 9 specifying the terms of reference to the Commission.

Principal Secretary of the Planning department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, briefed the Commission on the preparations being made to conduct the caste survey in the state.

It has been decided to survey under the supervision of the BC Commission. According to the orders issued by the government, the BC Commission has to decide the percentage of reservation to be provided to Backward Classes in the local bodies.

As part of this study, the Commission has decided to tour all over the state and hold public hearings in the old 10 district headquarter towns. It was decided in principle to start the public hearings on October 24. The Commission will soon issue a notification in this regard.

Further, the Commission has decided to seek the views of all sections in this regard and as part of this, decided to convene a meeting of consultations with intellectuals belonging to Backward Classes shortly.