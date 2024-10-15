Two suspended over contaminated water deaths in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Two assistant engineers, Srikanth and Ravikumar, have been placed under suspension after an 86-year-old woman, a young man died and 40 people fell ill after Mission Bhagiratha supplied water to them from an open well in Sanjeevraopet village of Narayankhed mandal when regular water supply was disrupted following the failure of the pumping machines.

Mission Bhagiratha superintendent engineer (SE) Raghuveer said the government had taken serious cognisance of the incident and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into it.

After the investigation, a report would be submitted to district Collector Valluru Kranthi. In this regard, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chandrasekhar, Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeev Reddy and other officials visited the village on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the additional collector said that drinking water supply would be fully restored from Tuesday through Mission Bhagiratha. Another sample of water from the open well was collected and sent to a lab on Monday for analysis, he added.