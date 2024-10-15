Two suspended over contaminated water deaths in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Two assistant engineers, Srikanth and Ravikumar, have been placed under suspension after an 86-year-old woman, a young man died and 40 people fell ill after Mission Bhagiratha supplied water to them from an open well in Sanjeevraopet village of Narayankhed mandal when regular water supply was disrupted following the failure of the pumping machines.
Mission Bhagiratha superintendent engineer (SE) Raghuveer said the government had taken serious cognisance of the incident and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into it.
After the investigation, a report would be submitted to district Collector Valluru Kranthi. In this regard, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Chandrasekhar, Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeev Reddy and other officials visited the village on Monday.
Speaking to the media, the additional collector said that drinking water supply would be fully restored from Tuesday through Mission Bhagiratha. Another sample of water from the open well was collected and sent to a lab on Monday for analysis, he added.
Inquiry underway
Chandrasekhar said the villagers stopped using the open well after they began getting drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. But, recently, the supply was halted due to the failure of water pumping machines, he added.
To resolve the issue, the additional collector said that authorities had supplied water from an open well to 120 houses. Those who fell ill after drinking this water are undergoing treatment at the Narayankhed Area Hospital and the Sangareddy Government Hospital, he added.
An inquiry is underway to determine whether the cause of death of the two people was contaminated water or they had any other health issues, the additional collector said.