Owners unlock residential school buildings after government pays rent

NALGONDA/HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL/ADILABAD : The owners of several welfare residential school buildings across the state on Tuesday locked the premises in protest against non-payment of rent by the government. However, they removed the locks and allowed the students inside after an assurance from BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and the authorities that the rent would be cleared soon.

The government reportedly cleared two-three months rent arrears for the buildings by evening and promised to pay the balance amount shortly.

Telangana State Residential School Rented Buildings Owners’ Association president M Devendar Reddy told TNIE that the government at the time of signing the agreements with them had promised to increase the rent by 20 percent every two years but it was not being implemented.

The association is also demanding payment of `10 per square feet as monthly rent for the playground, and payment of uniform rent for all the buildings in the state.

Devender Reddy said that 30 months rent is due from the government in some districts. The government is running schools in 1,100 rented buildings in the state. In Nalgonda district, eight residential schools, 22 SC hostels, 6 ST residential schools, 15 residential schools, 29 BC hostel buildings, six minorities residential schools and three colleges are being operated in private buildings.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes (MJPTBC) Welfare Residential Schools and Junior Colleges were locked by the building owners at Ursu Gutta and Nallabelly mandal headquarters, Warangal and in erstwhile Adilabad district.

After the Dasara holidays, the students, accompanied by their parents, and the staff returned to find the schools locked in Warangal. Seeing the lock and banners at the entrance to the residential schools, the students and their parents were shocked. A few students and their parents reportedly returned home after waiting for some time.

Upon learning about the situation, the District Coordinator Officers and authorities intervened and convinced the owners to remove the locks and allow the students inside the schools.