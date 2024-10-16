Time BJP introspects, says Arvind on party’s sliding poll graph in Telangana

NIZAMABAD : Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday asked the party state leadership to introspect as to why it couldn’t win even one seat in Hyderabad (except Goshamahal) though it had won 48 divisions in the GHMC elections.

Speaking to media persons in Nizamabad, the MP said that the BJP’s slide has been pathetic as it had first boasted of coming to power in the Assembly elections and finally ended up with eight seats in the Assembly and drew a blank in Hyderabad except Goshamahal.

He wondered aloud why the people who supported the party in Lok Sabha elections had turned away from the party in the Assembly elections. He wanted to know who was responsible for this sorry state of affairs and said the problem lay with the party leaders.

Arvind said it was very important that the BJP comes to power in the state. There has been a spreading trend in Hyderabad where miscreants were damaging idols of deities in temples.

The Nizamabad MP, who took part in the party membership drive along with MLAs and leaders, said that the Nizamabad unit of the BJP has become a role model for all the districts in the state in reaching targets. The party has expanded in the district considerably after the membership drive.

In a sharp reaction to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud’s comments that he should focus on completing railway over bridges (RoBs) and railway under bridges (RuBs) in Nizamabad district, Arvind said that the delay was due to the state government releasing its assistance to the project.

He said Mahesh should check the facts before he speaks. The railways released funds for all the projects that had been sanctioned. The state government should release its share of funds for the completion of the projects.

Arvind referred to the fate that had befallen the BRS for not furnishing the state government share of funds for the projects.

The Nizamabad MP claimed the Congress was following in the footsteps of the BRS and if it continued doing so, it would meet the same fate that the pink party met in the Assembly polls.

The TPCC president should know how the Union government works, the MP said, adding that the Railways Ministry decided that a new Road over Bridges (RoB) and Road under Bridges (RuB) be constructed without the state government’s share.