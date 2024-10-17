BRS to launch stir against demolitions

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the pink party leaders would visit the Musi areas and extend support to the victims against the demolition of the houses.

Rama Rao, who held a meeting with party MLAs and corporators of Hyderabad on the government’s demolition drive, said: “If necessary, the BRS would also launch a legal fight against the demolitions,” he said.

Rama Rao wanted the government to demolish the farmhouses of leaders of BRS, “if they were constructed illegally near water bodies”.

“But the BRS won’t allow the government to demolish the houses of the poor,” he added.

Speaking to reporters later, Rama Rao said that the party would announce the schedule of its agitations against the demolitions. The BRS leader alleged that the poor and the below middle-class people were facing problems due to the unwise decisions of the government. He suggested the government to take up the beautification of Musi with a proper plan and direction.

He objected to the government’s decision to demolish the houses constructed some 50 years ago after obtaining necessary permissions from the government.