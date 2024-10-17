Congress MLAs complain against Minister Konda's interference in constituencies

HYDERABAD: Five Congress MLAs from the erstwhile Warangal district have complained against Forest & Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, stating that she has been meddling in the “internal affairs” in their respective Assembly constituencies.

MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy (Parakal), Naini Rajender Reddy (Warangal West), Gandra Satyanarayana (Bhupalpally), KR Nagaraju (Vardhannapet) and Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) called on Mahesh Kumar Goud at his residence on Tuesday and reportedly raised their concerns over Surekha’s “excessive involvement” in their respective constituencies.

The MLAs’ complaint to the TPCC chief come a day after they registered their protest with AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

One of the main contentions of the MLAs was that the minister has directed the district authorities not to clear any files without informing her. The legislators are also expressed displeasure over the minister not informing them about her visits to their respective segments.

Responding to the controversy, TPCC chief said that the issues were arising due to the “overenthusiasm” of party workers. He said that a solution to the issue will be found as early as possible.

Meanwhile, sources said that the MLAs also brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It is learnt that the chief minister and TPCC president have resolved to find an amicable solution to the issue in the party’s internal forum. It is worth mentioning here that Surekha has courted several controversies in recent times. Her explosive comments against popular film personalities triggered a row in political circles, leading to filing of a couple of defamation cases against her.

Her recent visit to the Sri Rajarajeshwari Swami temple in Vemulawada also led to a controversy after devotees complained that temple rituals were delayed because of her.