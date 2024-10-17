'Each farmer to get Rs 7.5K Rythu Bharosa': Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala

NALGONDA: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has announced that the state government would give Rs 7,500 to each farmer as part of Rythu Bharosa as promised in the Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, he and R&B Minister Komitireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated the grain and cotton purchasing centres at the SLBC sweet orange market yard near Nalgonda district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said farmers’ crop insurance would be implemented this year. He said the state government was taking steps to provide crop insurance by paying the premium for any crop planted.

“Acting on a promise made by the state government Rs 31,000 crore of farmers’ loans will be waived during the first crop season. A schedule will be announced to waive off the loans of farmers who have loans above Rs 2 lakh,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, as part of the grain purchase, the farmers were asked to bring the grain to the purchase centres and transport the cotton. Nageswara Rao said that 1.5 crore metric tonnes of grain would be harvested in Telangana this year, and the state would be prepared to supply rice to other countries.

He asked the farmers to concentrate on oil palm cultivation because of the good profits.

Minister Venkat Reddy said that the state government was implementing several programmes for the justice and welfare of the farmers. Noting that Nalgonda district has highest production of grain in the state, he requested the agriculture minister to establish cold storage in the shed recently constructed for storing sweet oranges at SLBC.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy who was also present at the occasion said that as many as 375 grain purchase centres would be set up in Nalgonda district.

“As far as 152 purchase centres have been established so far which will be opened by the end of this week,” he said and added “As part of the cotton purchase, there are 24 ginning mills in the district. Two centres are pending, and it is estimated that 3,52,000 metric tonnes of cotton will come to the market this year, starting the purchase of cotton in the district from Wednesday.”