'Expedite SLBC tunnel works': Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works on a war footing and to ensure that the works are complete by December, 2026.

During a review meeting on the irrigation projects in Devarakonda and Miryalguda Assembly constituencies, the minister said that the SLBC tunnel, with a capacity of 30 tmc, is designed to deliver 4,000 cusecs of water per day.

Once completed, it would become the world’s largest irrigation tunnel built without intermediary audits. Of the total 44 km length, 9.559 km of tunnel boring work is pending.

The executing agency, JP Associates, and its US-based partners informed the minister that critical components are being imported to expedite completion.

Uttam announced that the government has issued an order, releasing Rs 4,637 crore for the completion of the project. The tunnel would be operated by gravity flow, eliminating the need for additional lifting costs, which would save approximately Rs 200 crore annually. This project is expected to benefit the fluoride-affected in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The minister said that the lining of the SLBC high-level canal, at a cost of Rs 440 crore, would provide irrigation to nearly four lakh acres. In addition, the Dindi project would facilitate irrigation for 3.41 lakh acres in the highly fluoride-affected and drought-prone areas of Nalgonda district.

In addition, the SLBC is designed to provide drinking water to 200 villages. The minister said that the construction of the Nakkelganda project too was being expedited.

Orders probe into check dams built during BRS regime

Uttam also ordered a probe into the check dams constructed during the previous BRS regime, alleging these dams were built without proper due diligence.

He said that several check dams constructed during the BRS regime had either been washed away or damaged, pointing to failures in planning, including inadequate assessments of location, water availability, and viability.

Describing the same as a major scam, he called for a thorough inquiry and stressed the importance of holding those responsible accountable. He cited an example from Huzurnagar constituency, where a check dam initially sanctioned for a wide stream was later relocated to a narrower site, but the bill was claimed based on the original estimate.

He emphasised that all check dams constructed during this period should be thoroughly investigated, the minister told the officials.