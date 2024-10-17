Farmers anxious over fluctuating cotton prices at Enumamula market, Telangana

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Farmers are arriving with loads of cotton from the erstwhile Warangal district at Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market in Warangal this Kharif season. They are eager to sell their produce, but with fluctuating cotton prices, many are anxious about their earnings. Farmers allege that traders are buying cotton at lower prices.

According to data accessed by TNIE, 2,124 bags, totaling 15,813 quintals of cotton, were brought to the market on Wednesday. Market authorities have implemented measures to facilitate the purchase.

On Wednesday, the Enumamula Agriculture Market displayed prices ranging from Rs 7,521 to `6,450 per quintal. Farmers have raised concerns that officials may be colluding with traders to fix cotton prices, which affects what they receive for their crops.

When contacted, Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary P Nirmala stated that they are checking the moisture content of cotton before determining prices. She assured that farmers are receiving a support price for their produce in the market.