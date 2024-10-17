Farmers in Sangareddy receive patta passbooks after four-year wait

SANGAREDDY: After a wait of four years, three farmers from Gangaram village in Kondapur mandal were recently handed over patta passbooks by District Collector Valluru Kranthi.

While expressing gratitude to the collector, they said that they did not have patta passbooks for four years due to issues with the Dharani portal. They had been visiting officials, only to be told each time that the matter would be looked into, but no concrete action was taken.

Two months ago, when Kranthi was receiving applications during the Prajavani programme, these farmers once again approached the collectorate to voice their concerns. They reiterated that they had been seeking patta passbooks for the past four years. After reviewing the farmers’ complaint, the collector took immediate steps to address the issue. She instructed the revenue officials to issue the passbooks and emphasised that the problem needed to be resolved swiftly.

Acting promptly on the Collector’s orders, the revenue officials resolved the four-year-long issue for the farmers of Gangaram village. Once the patta passbooks were prepared, Kranthi handed them over to the families of the farmers.

The farmers expressed their happiness and gratitude, stating that despite years of unsuccessful attempts with various officials, it was the collector who understood their plight.