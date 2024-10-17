Ongoing struggles in Jainoor mandal amidst continued restrictions

ADILABAD: While over a month has passed since communal violence in Jainoor mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on September 5, normalcy is yet to return to the town due to Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being in effect and government-enforced internet shutdowns.

Pointing out that children had not been attending classes for almost one-and-a-half months, local teachers said that internet shutdowns have made it more difficult to continue their studies.

Referring to the many inconveniences people face due to the Section 144 still being in effect, residents of Jainoor said pensions are yet to be released while rice meant for the public distribution system has not been distributed for over a month. People have to travel to Utnoor and Asifabad for daily essentials as the mandal headquarters remains under strict police protection, they added.