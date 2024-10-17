Telangana government commits Rs 10k crore to Musi Riverfront Development

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the government’s commitment to the Musi Riverfront Development Project, aiming to make Hyderabad a global city. He clarified that there is no hidden agenda behind this initiative and reiterated the government’s dedication to protecting lakes and water bodies.

“The construction sector will thrive only if we enhance Hyderabad’s brand image. The state government is determined to revive the Musi river. Many long-standing lakes are gradually disappearing, and we are highly responsible to preserve them for future generations,” he said.

Vikramarka, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. met the builders on Wednesday. During the meeting, he announced plans for the city’s expansion, urging builders to participate in this growth. He assured them that the government is prepared to address the challenges they face and promised to organise a meeting between builders and bankers.

“Hyderabad is going to be placed on the world map with major projects like Future City, Regional Ring Road, Metro Expansion, world-class stadiums and a skill university,” he said.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to turn Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city and these funds will be dedicated solely to capital investments.