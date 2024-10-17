Telangana: Harish Rao raises concerns over changes in RRR alignment

HYDERABAD: Former Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government changed the alignment of the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), increasing the proposed road length from 182 km to 198 km and escalating the project cost by Rs 20,000 crore.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Harish Rao pointed out that as per the BRS government’s plan, “the RRR was proposed with northern and southern sections separately”.

“The proposal for the 158 km northern section was sent to the Union government and received approval. Both the Centre and state government agreed to equally share the land acquisition costs,” he said.

Harish Rao alleged that there was no progress in land acquisition for RRR in the last 10 months. He also raised concerns about the sudden changes in the alignment of the southern part of RRR, which, he believes, were made to benefit a few influential people who own land in the region.

“By altering the alignment, the length of the road increased from 182 km to 198 km. These alterations clearly favour certain individuals at the expense of the state,” Harish Rao alleged.