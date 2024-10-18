Adivasis pay tribute to tribal legend Komaram Bheem in Telangana

ADILABAD: Adivasis on Thursday paid tributes to the tribal legend Komaram Bheem on his 84th death anniversary at the Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister and District In-Charge Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka attended the event as chief guest.

Speaking to people, she recalled the struggles of Komaram Bheem to protect the Jal, jungle, and jameen of tribals. She assured that the state government is also committed to the development of adivasis.

Seethakka added that it’s the sacrifices made by Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond, Birsa Munda that resulted in the PESA, 1/70 Acts and 5th Schedule in the Constitution which reserve the rights of tribals.

The minister instructed District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre to conduct a survey in 12 villages to find the eligible 350 families who can avail the Indiramma houses.

She asked the authorities to take measures to develop the district as a tourist spot, strengthen the integrated tribal development agencies and protect forests from the illegal encroachments.

MP Godam Nagesh, ITDA PO Kush Bhoo Guptha, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel, Khagaznagar MLA P Harish, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi and others were also present.