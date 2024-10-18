Elderly road rage victim succumbs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 69-year-old man who was beaten up on September 30 by a motorcyclist at Alwal for asking the latter to drive slowly, succumbed to his injuries after 15 days of hospitalisation.

The death of Anjaneyulu came to light on Thursday when his son spoke to the media about how road rage left him grieving. While the biker, identified as 30-year-old Deepak, has been arrested by the Alwal police, the family of Anjaneyulu has been left grieving.

The elderly man was crossing the road on that fateful day when Deepak, with another person riding pillion, zipped past him dangerously. Anjaneyulu’s advice to slow down angered Deepak to such an extent that he manhandled the senior citizen.

“The victim fell on the road and sustained blood clots on his head,” the police said.

“We took him to a private hospital and later shifted him to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, 15 days after the incident,” said Anjaneyalu’s son.

Road rage accused arrested

The victim’s son revealed that eyewitnesses told him that the accused was not from Telangana.

A day after the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the Alwal police who registered a case under Section 110 of the BNS.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police traced the accused and found him to be a security guard, who hails from Gujarat, but is settled with his family in Alwal police station limits.

“He has been apprehended and sent to judicial remand,” the police said.