HC seeks detailed report on facilities in state-run hospitals across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report, within one week, on the current state of facilities in state-run hospitals in Telangana.

Taking up a PIL filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, president of “Help the People Charitable Trust”, the court directed the government to provide information on the availability of essential equipment such as CT scanners and X-ray machines, telephone connections, blood banks, and the presence of a functional grievance mechanism in all government hospitals.

Guru Teja, in his PIL, expressed concern about the inadequate facilities and unfilled medical and paramedical staff positions in government hospitals across Telangana. The petitioner claimed that these deficiencies are severely impacting healthcare services in the state.