HC seeks detailed report on facilities in state-run hospitals across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report, within one week, on the current state of facilities in state-run hospitals in Telangana.
Taking up a PIL filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, president of “Help the People Charitable Trust”, the court directed the government to provide information on the availability of essential equipment such as CT scanners and X-ray machines, telephone connections, blood banks, and the presence of a functional grievance mechanism in all government hospitals.
Guru Teja, in his PIL, expressed concern about the inadequate facilities and unfilled medical and paramedical staff positions in government hospitals across Telangana. The petitioner claimed that these deficiencies are severely impacting healthcare services in the state.
In support of his PIL, the petitioner submitted the Supreme Court judgment in “Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity v. State of West Bengal”, which highlights the state’s duty to ensure proper medical facilities for its citizens. The petitioner also drew attention to the “Indian Public Health Standards, 2022”, underscoring the need for better infrastructure and staffing in government hospitals.
During the initial hearing, the Special Government Pleader requested an adjournment to gather instructions and present a detailed report on the current state of facilities in state-run hospitals.
The court sought a comprehensive update on various aspects, including the availability of consultation rooms, dialysis units, high-dependency unit (HDU) and intensive care unit (ICU) beds, sick newborn care unit (SNCU) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds, registration and drug dispensary counters, and the nurse-to-patient ratio in hospitals across the state.
The next hearing is scheduled for October 23, 2024.