Jagga Reddy reveals possible successors for Sangareddy assembly seat

SANGAREDDY: It is not even a year since Assembly elections were held in Telangana but working president of the ruling Congress T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy is already speaking about who will contest in the next polls.

The former MLA, who famously claimed that he would become the Telangana chief minister after 10 years, recently sparked another curious debate when he said that his wife and Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) chairperson T Nirmala or his close associate Cheryala Anjaneyu will contest from Sangareddy segment in the next Assembly elections.

During an event organised in Sangareddy, Jagga Reddy not only “announced” the names Nirmala and Anjaneyu but also called them onto the stage and introduced them to the people.

Jagga Reddy, in fact, went on to announce that he will also discuss allotment of the Sangareddy ticket with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ask them to pick either Nirmala and Anjaneyu.