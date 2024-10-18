Jagga Reddy reveals possible successors for Sangareddy assembly seat

SANGAREDDY: It is not even a year since Assembly elections were held in Telangana but working president of the ruling Congress T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy is already speaking about who will contest in the next polls.
The former MLA, who famously claimed that he would become the Telangana chief minister after 10 years, recently sparked another curious debate when he said that his wife and Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) chairperson T Nirmala or his close associate Cheryala Anjaneyu will contest from Sangareddy segment in the next Assembly elections.
During an event organised in Sangareddy, Jagga Reddy not only “announced” the names Nirmala and Anjaneyu but also called them onto the stage and introduced them to the people.
Jagga Reddy, in fact, went on to announce that he will also discuss allotment of the Sangareddy ticket with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and ask them to pick either Nirmala and Anjaneyu.
He also assured another follower Topaji Anantha Kishan the post of an MLC.
Stating that he will also speak to district in-charge minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, he asked the trio to be among the people and work for their welfare.
Jagga Reddy’s speech during the Dasara celebrations sparked another speculation that he may contest from a constituency other than Sangareddy.
A senior Congress leader said that if the Union government decides to go for delimitation of Assembly segments in 2026, a new constituency of Sadasivapet will be formed in the Sangareddy district.
Meanwhile, Dalit leaders are also of the opinion that Sangareddy constituency may be reserved for SCs.
In view of this, a few SC employees are reportedly discussing among themselves about the possibility of one of them contesting from this segment.