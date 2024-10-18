Jagtial collector surrenders municipal commissioner in Telangana

JAGTIAL: District Collector B Satya Prasad on Thursday disclosed that he has surrendered Jagtial Municipal Commissioner K Sammaiah to the director, municipal administration department, Hyderabad, for noncooperation and indiscipline.

Giving reasons behind such a drastic step, the collector said that Sammaiah was not cooperating with public representatives and was unofficially issuing orders to municipal staff.

After receiving complaints, a probe was ordered and based on the inquiry report, Sammaiah was surrendered to the director of municipal administration, the collector said in a press release.

He added that during the Independence Day celebrations, Sammaiah failed to attend duties and also obstructed his office subordinates from carrying out the responsibilities allotted to them.

Sammaiah was also accused of arguing with the additional collector (Revenue) during a meeting on verification of applications for 2BHK houses. He also faced charges of not cooperating with the municipal staff for family digital survey and was negligent in disposing of LRS applications.