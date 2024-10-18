Rains damage cotton crops in Telangana's Medak

SANGAREDDY: Recent rains in the erstwhile Medak district are severely impacting cotton farmers, leading to crop damage and colour changes and fluctuating prices. Farmers fear that this damage will fetch them lower prices, resulting in significant financial losses.

In Sangareddy, cotton has been cultivated on 3.50 lakh acres, with officials estimating around 20 per cent damage.

Rajasekhar, a farmer from Sangareddy, said, “Due to rains, there are changes in the colour of cotton. The MSP is over Rs 7,000 per quintal and if the crop fails, we will face dire consequences.”

Srinivas Reddy, a farmer from Ramayampeta in Medak said that the cotton plants have fallen in many areas. Crop damage has also been reported in Medak and Siddipet districts. About 30,000 acres are cultivated in Medak, with recent rains damaging 200 acres.

In Siddipet, farmers have planted cotton on 1.50 lakh acres, reporting significant losses.

They attribute the damage to a recent typhoon and continuous rainfall. Farmers are urging the state to purchase the damaged cotton at the MSP, and support them amid rising agricultural costs.