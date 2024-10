HYDERABAD: Inviting suggestions from the public for the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), a combative Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was ready to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the project.

“Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MLA KT Rama Rao, Union minister and BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy and MP Eatala Rajender should offer their suggestions. If necessary, we will seek legal advice to allow MPs representing the Musi areas to participate in the Assembly debate,” he announced.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the chief minister urged all political parties to submit their concerns by Saturday and assured them that the government would provide written responses.

“The MRDP is not merely a beautification effort but a rejuvenation project,” he remarked.

Subsequently, he announced that a consortium of Meinhardt, RIOS, Cushman & Wakefield and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has been selected as the project’s consultant.

“This consortium will prepare the project report. Each company specialises in different aspects such as design, cost estimation, resource mobilisation and planning. They will submit a detailed project report (DPR) within 18 months. The project will be completed in six years. Every minute detail will be made public once we get the DPR,” the chief minister explained.

Challenging former ministers Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Rajender, Revanth dared them to live in the Musi area for three months. He stated, “I will personally pay the rent for their stay along the Musi River. If they can live there for three months, I will revoke the tenders and stop the project.”

Responding to challenges from BRS and BJP leaders to visit Musi catchment areas without security, Revanth said, “They keep asking me to come here and there.

Let’s visit the displaced families from Vemulaghat, Etigadda Kistapur and other villages submerged under the Mallannasagar project or people forced to move due to Kondapochammasagar or Ranganayakasagar without security. I am ready to visit the areas you represent: Gajwel and Siddipet, and let’s hold a ‘Rachabanda’. I will come to KCR’s constituency to discuss these issues with the people. The displaced families were never rehabilitated.”