Telangana: Farmers panic as paddy gets washed away in rain

KARIMNAGAR: Unexpected and untimely heavy rain that lashed for half-an-hour in the early hours of Thursday created havoc among farmers after their paddy produce got wet and washed away at the procurement centres in Ganneruvram mandal headquarter.

Panicked farmers were seen trying to shield their harvest. Farmers requested the authorities to expedite the procurement process and supply adequate tarpaulin sheets to protect the paddy heaps in light of heavy rains predicted over the next four days.

They expressed concerns over officials not purchasing the harvest if the moisture content increases beyond the mandated 17 percent by the government due to rains. According to reports, about 2,73,397 acres of paddy was cultivated.

Ryots seek railway jobs after losing lands to POH

As many as 114 farmer families from Ayodyapuram village of Kazipet mandal are seeking justice from South Central Railway (SCR) for employment opportunities at the upcoming Wagon Periodical Overhauling (POH) unit.

The farmers had given their agricultural lands for the establishment of the POH facility.

Although SCR compensated the farmers for their land, they are now seeking employment for their families' livelihood. They are appealing to the authorities for either direct or indirect employment for one family member.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rail Manufacturing Unit and Wagon POH at Kazipet, which is being developed on 160 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 521 crore, with completion expected by February 2025. The unit is projected to generate around 3,000 jobs.

G Yadagiri, a farmer from Ayodyapuram, said that he gave up two acres of his agricultural land for the POH unit.

“Now, we have no work and have lost our livelihood. Before giving our land to SCR, we cultivated profitable crops. We appeal to SCR to provide employment for one family member,” he said.

M Veeranna, another resident, stated, “While we received compensation for our land, we have lost our livelihood. We urge SCR to offer employment at the POH unit.”