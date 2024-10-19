Adani Foundation donates Rs 100 crore to Skill Varsity

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Skill University at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district on August 1. The university has already started accepting admissions for six courses this year.

The university was established to provide employment skills to the youths in as many as 20 courses, the stated intention being to train one lakh unemployed youths every year. The government appointed Anand Mahindra as chairman of Skill University Board of Governors.

Around 140 companies evinced keen interest in partnering with the University.

SBI, NAC, Dr Reddy’s, TVAGA and Adani and others have already agreed to be partners and CII has also come forward. This year, the university would start certificate courses in e-commerce, logistics and retail sectors.